Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BOKF NA bought a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Trade Desk by 42.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,397 shares of company stock worth $27,833,759 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.36, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

