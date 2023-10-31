Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $176.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.