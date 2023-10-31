Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 137.14%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,752.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

