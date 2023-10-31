Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 9.6 %

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.