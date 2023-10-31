Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 52.00% and a negative net margin of 309.89%. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arbutus Biopharma Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of ABUS stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,215. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth $45,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
