ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.80 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the period.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.