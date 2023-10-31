Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $103.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s current price.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.49. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.