Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

