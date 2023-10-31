Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Armstrong World Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AWI opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AWI

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 19.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $178,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.