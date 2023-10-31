Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $375.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
AHT opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.29. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Ashford Hospitality Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
