Asio Capital LLC Acquires 708 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 32.0% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 71.9% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 50,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

NYSE XOM opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $423.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

