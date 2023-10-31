Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 51.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AC. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:AC traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,901. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $758.72 million, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 122.37%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

