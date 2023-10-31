AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.65 million, a P/E ratio of 124.54 and a beta of 0.65. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 0.59%.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

