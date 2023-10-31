AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.65 million, a P/E ratio of 124.54 and a beta of 0.65. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $17.21.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 0.59%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
