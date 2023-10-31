ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.86.

ATCO stock opened at C$35.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.02. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$32.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

