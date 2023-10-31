Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,789,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,630,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,542,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,023,000 after buying an additional 485,903 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

ATO stock opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

