Atria Investments Inc Acquires 26,307 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTI traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.98. 260,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.89 and its 200 day moving average is $215.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.13 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

