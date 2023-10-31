Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,371 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.15. 224,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,194. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.39.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

