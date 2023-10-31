Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $29,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $59.44. 33,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,655. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

