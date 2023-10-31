Atria Investments Inc Buys 3,016 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 0.5 %

TSLA traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $198.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,926,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,125,984. The company has a market cap of $630.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,565 shares of company stock worth $9,080,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.