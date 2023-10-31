Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,804 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLIO Financial Planning grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.83. 24,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,205. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

