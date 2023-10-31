Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $22,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $86.60. The company had a trading volume of 120,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,408. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.70.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

