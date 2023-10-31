Atria Investments Inc Has $12.91 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,107 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.62. The stock had a trading volume of 49,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.00 and its 200 day moving average is $205.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,608 shares of company stock worth $6,538,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

