Atria Investments Inc Has $14.71 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOW traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $569.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,147. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.25 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $566.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.