Atria Investments Inc Has $17.61 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.82. 1,017,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,710,906. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $168.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.