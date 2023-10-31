Atria Investments Inc Has $19.97 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,483 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.47. 562,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

