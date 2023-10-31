Atria Investments Inc Has $44.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,231. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.90. The company has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $338.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

