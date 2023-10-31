Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.0% of Atria Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $56,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $347.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,152,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,669,109. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

