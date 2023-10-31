Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,906 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 2.55% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $13,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,748,150,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.2385 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

