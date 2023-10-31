Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.47. The stock had a trading volume of 269,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,023. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,902,331. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

