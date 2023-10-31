Atria Investments Inc Purchases 16,218 Shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 84.02% of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF worth $30,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 651,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 31,613 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Get OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OALC traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OALC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.