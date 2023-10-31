Atria Investments Inc Sells 27,697 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,697 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $34,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,362,000 after acquiring an additional 503,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 355,824 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,004,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.05. 673,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,471. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

