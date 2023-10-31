Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

