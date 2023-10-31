Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 19,676 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

ITA opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

