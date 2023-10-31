Audius (AUDIO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.33 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Audius has a total market capitalization of $201.50 million and $6.33 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,214,378,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,167,950,954 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

