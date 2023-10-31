Augmedix (AUGX) versus The Competition Critical Survey

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) is one of 191 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Augmedix to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Augmedix and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 0 0 N/A Augmedix Competitors 865 5118 10606 270 2.61

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.10%. Given Augmedix’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Augmedix has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augmedix’s peers have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Augmedix and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $30.93 million -$24.45 million -7.89 Augmedix Competitors $3.81 billion $97.63 million 3.97

Augmedix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85% Augmedix Competitors -33.81% -170.93% -8.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Augmedix peers beat Augmedix on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

