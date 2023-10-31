Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Reduced by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $7,071,186.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,693,077.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

