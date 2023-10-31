Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVID. B. Riley downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.22.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Avid Technology has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.48 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

