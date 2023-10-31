Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $201.73 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.64 and a 52 week high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 150.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.92.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

