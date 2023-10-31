AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AXT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. AXT has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $88.63 million, a P/E ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.99.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Analysts expect that AXT will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AXT by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in AXT by 20.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 234.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

