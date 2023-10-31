Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 110,506 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,506 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

