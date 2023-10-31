Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $18,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $276.22 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.50 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

