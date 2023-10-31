Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,385 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $349,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,419.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,104 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,212. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Read Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.