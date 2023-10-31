Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. 5,480,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,125,105. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.