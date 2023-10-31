Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 91,341 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360,126 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,341 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 3.3% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $370,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.19. 805,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.60. The firm has a market cap of $155.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

