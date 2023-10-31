Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $27,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $47,037,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,532,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,861,000 after purchasing an additional 620,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,228,000 after purchasing an additional 516,233 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 110,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,506. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $3,484,653. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

