Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 11,814 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.18. 883,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $247.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

