Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,811 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $31,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.62. 275,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,418. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

