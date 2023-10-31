Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $21.75 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.62. 549,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average is $71.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.64 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

