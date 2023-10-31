Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $35.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $35,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 123.9% during the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,014. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

