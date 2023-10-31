Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 71,147 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $92.49. The stock had a trading volume of 640,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,410. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.